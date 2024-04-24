Fred Hurt. 82, of Albany, Kentucky, ,passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, at UK Hospital.

He was the son of the late Dewey and Zelma Hurt, and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Jo Ferguson; three brothers, Wendell Hurt, Otis Hurt, and Don Hurt.

He is survived by his wife, Dot Hurt; two sons, Christopher Miller (Goldie Stonecipher) and Grant Hurt; one sister, Evelyn Catron; one brother, James Hurt; two grandchildren, Celeste Ferguson (Kobe Alexander) and Luke (Hailey) Ferguson.

Services were held Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Burial followed in McWhorter Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.