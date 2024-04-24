Doug Spears, 59, of the Breeding community of Adair County, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Billy and Virginia Pierce Spears.

He was a member of the Prices Creek Baptist Church and worked as a logger for Spears Logging.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his former wife, Judy Dickson of Breeding, Kentucky; siblings, Ricky (Debra) Spears of Burkesville, Patricia (Kermit) Rigsby of Summer Shade, Kentucky, and Kristie (Calvin) Judd of Edmonton, Kentucky; several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Randy Young officiating.

Burial followed in the Shirley-Dickson Cemetery in Adair County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Doug Spears Memorial Fund c/o Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com