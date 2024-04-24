Anna M. Anderson, 87, Knightstown, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Bertha Dulworth Wright.

She was a member of the Knightstown United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Anderson; sister, Sue; and brothers, James, Joe, Marion and Jacky.

She is survived by two children, Debbie (Bobby) Ramsey and Troy (Brenda) Wright; three grandchildren, Bobby, Derek and Nathan; two great-grandchildren, Tanner and Breanna; and a sister, Alice Conatser of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2024, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel, with Pastor Brad Hacker officiating.

Burial followed in Washington Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.

