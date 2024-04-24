Bro. Larry Ray Dyer, 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at The Cumberland Valley Nursing & Rehab Center in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Herman and Cassie Riley Dyer.

He was a pastor of Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Dyer, Ralph Dyer, Homer Dyer, Mervin Dyer, and Donnie Dyer; sisters, Mae Thrasher, Martha York, Joyce Farlee, and Sandra Spears; brother-in-laws, Lonnie Thrasher and Stanley Thrasher; sister-in-law, Elsie Dyer.

He is survived by his wife, Delcie Jane Thrasher Dyer; honorary children, Jace Fletcher, Karter Fletcher, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, god-children, Adrienne (Edgar) Vega, Christopher Young, and Lennix Vega, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Nancy (Bruce) Groce, and Roger (Donna) Dyer; sister-in-law, Vellas (David) Arms, Stella (Garyon) Scott, Lesa Thrasher, Jody (Alan) Humphrey, Della (Scot) Delaney, and Frankie (Teina) Thrasher; special niece, Darlene Arms.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Jack Duvall, Bro. Rick Duvall, and Bro. Jonathan Thacker officiating.

Burial followed in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com