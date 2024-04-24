Brandy A. Madison, 49, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Wayne County Hospital.

She was of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Grace and Delbert Little, and aunt, Lisa Dicken.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Madison; her parents, Clayton and Rhonda Daley; sons, William C. (Balinda) of Monticello, Kentucky, Hunter (Laura) Madison, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; daughter, Sara E. (Braxton) of Monticello, Kentucky; sisters, Jennifer (Brian) Loudermilk, of Monticello, Kentucky, Karen Smith (Justin Gibson), of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brendalyn and Bexleigh Madison, and baby on the way, Jubal Christopher Shearer; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.