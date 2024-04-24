Lucille Thompson, 73, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late John and Gertie Elmore, and was also preceded in death by her siblings, Verda Mae Maddox, Onie Elmore, and Paul Elmore.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Thompson; her daughters, Vicki (Rodney) Butcher and Shirley (Jay) Burton; one sister, Betty (Pete) Appleby; one brother:, Johnny Elmore; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.