Trike-A-Thon nets more than $3,000 for St. Jude

Preschool students at Early Childhood Center spent most of the morning riding their trikes at Mountain View Park for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Those students who participated raised $3,145 as a group, with William Grey raising $800, Walker Vitatoe with $600 and Elise Brewington finished third with $345.

In the photo below, Kelly Jane Gibson, along with several of her classmates enjoyed the sun as they rode their trikes around the track at Mountain View Park.



In the photo below, all the kids who participated posed for a photo after the awards ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Ms. Lezlee Young said the money raised will help a child or will help a child’s family with medical costs.