Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrests:

Christopher Glen Hughes, 45, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested in Clinton County and booked June 2, 2024.

Hughes was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, less than two grams methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (herion); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernala.

Hughes was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Brian Gross, 39, of Alpha, Kentucky, was arrested by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on May 17, 2024.

Gross was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)_; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalie.

Gross was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Angela Frazho, 47, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested May 24, 2024, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Frazho was charged with being a fugitive from another state (warrant required).

Frazho was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Michael Ritchie, 51, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested May 30, 2024, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Ritchie was charged with possesion of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Ritchie was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

