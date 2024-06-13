Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

It’s a bit slower now, and the dead period isn’t here yet

Sports activities have slowed considerably for the past several days locally, especially surrounding the high school athletes, who are taking a little breather after the end of the 2024 school year.

Not to fear, it’ll begin to pick up before we know it.

Speaking of slowing down, everything surrounding high school sports gets even slower in a couple of weeks. In fact, it should come to a complete stop for high school athletic activity.

The official KHSAA “dead period” begins Tuesday, June 25 and continues through Tuesday, July 9.

During this so-called dead period, high school athletes are not supposed to receive any organized coaching or training from any school personnel in any of the KHSAA sanctioned sports or activities.

While I’m sure some schools and programs have managed to slip around the KHSAA Dead Period rules, in reality, if you take the time to read those restrictions, they are pretty all inclusive and plain about what is allowed, and what isn’t.

What isn’t allowed, well, it’s pretty much everything.

The only activities that are expressly allowed during this two-week long stretch are banquets, celebrations or post-season wrap-up gatherings for those teams that were involved in any of the spring sport state tournaments, which, by the way, aren’t over yet.

The spring season dead period – as hard as these kids are pushed throughout the year – it’s not only a good thing, but may be just a tad short for the good of everyone, and for the good of the sport.

Russell County, Corbin loses, South Warren still in the hunt

Our 4th Region (and 16th District) representative in last week’s opening round games of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament, made a quarter-final exit last week.

Facing what most think is the likely champion this year in baseball, the Lakers fell hard to the Trinity Shamrocks, 14-3 in the second round of action.

Russell County reached the quarter-final round by downing Simon Kenton in the opening round of play, 4-1.

The Corbin Redhounds, with Mikey Neal on the roster, fell even earlier in last week’s action.

The Redhounds dropped a final hit, walk-off decision to Owensboro Catholic in the opening round game, 5-4.

On the softball side of state tournament action, our 4th Region representatives, South Warren, marched through their first two games last week, with an opening round win over Elizabethtown, 11-2, and then slipped by Lexington Catholic in quarter-round play, 1-0.

The South Warren Lady Spartans will take their 39-3 record into semi-final play this Thursday against the 2nd Region champions, Henderson County’s Lady Colonels, with a record of 34-5.

Kentucky will crown its 2024 fast pitch softball champion on Saturday night.