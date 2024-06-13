Richard Lewis Claywell, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Illus and Lovell Easter Claywell.

Claywell was a member at the Little Flock Baptist Church. He retired as a production worker at General Electric and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He was a helicopter door gunner in Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph Claywell, Rollind Claywell, Harley Wayne Claywell; sister, Helen Elmore, and an infant sister.

He is survived by his wife, Magdalene Pharris Claywell; daughter, LaDonna (Larry Toth) Claywell; granddaughter, Andrea (Ben) Lancaster; great-grandson, Asher Lancaster; bonus grandsons, Chris Toth and Brian Toth of Louisville, Kentucky; siblings, Bennie Earl Claywell, of Louisville, Kentucky, Lyle Webster Claywell, and Shirley (Winfred) Loyall of Hodgenville, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 4:00 pm in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial followed in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Cumberland Lodge # 413 F. & A.M. of Burkesville conferred the last Masonic Rites for Brother Richard Claywell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.

