Elizabeth Mae “Libby” Anderson Henson, 90, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky,

She was born in Stanford, Kentucky, the daughter of N. J. and Mary Ellen Gover Anderson.

She was a member of First Christian Church, Burkesville Chapter 380 Order of the Eastern Star, and Burkesville Homemakers V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Libby was a case worker for the U.K. Extension Office.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Henson.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Karen) Henson, Bruce (Renata) Henson; brother-in-law, Jack (Elaine) Webb; special friends, Diane Carter, James Pruitt, Rachel Phelps, Jean Bishop, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Chelsea (Whitney) Sewell, Leslie (Chris) Sampley, Marshall (Taylor) Henson, Jordan (LaKesha) Henson; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Elijah, Eden Joy, Selah, Adilyn, Berkley, Lilly, and Atticus.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Terry Shelley and Bro. Sam Appleby officiating,

A funeral ceremony was conducted by the Burkesville Chapter 380 Order of the Eastern Star at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Burkesville Chapter 380 Order of the Eastern Star or to any church of your choosing.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com