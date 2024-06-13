Bonnie Faye Murphy Bell, 64, of Monticello, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at her residence in Monticello.

She was born in McCreary County, Kentucky, the daughter of Luster and Lora Mae Miller Murphy.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Glenn “Buster” Bell, and brothers, James Murphy, Joe Murphy, and Charles Murphy.

She is survived by her children, Mitchell Glenn Bell and Tonya Renea (Bro. Kendall) Parnell, both of Monticello; grandchildren, Parker Mitchell Bell, Brycen Kirklin Bell, Taylor (Dakota) Parnell Bell, Lacy Paige Parnell, Wesley Samuel Sanders, Payton ReShae DeBaun, Samuel Bell, and Piper Grace Bell; great-grandchild, Ansley Jae Sanders; brothers, LD (Ruth) Murphy, Larry (Kim) Murphy; sisters, Mary (Carl) Burchfield, Wanda (Danny) Worley, Brenda (Daniel) Taylor, and Paula (Tony) Crowley.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, with Bro. Kenneth Thompson and Bro. Kendall Parnell officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Bonnie Bell Memorial Fund to help defray funeral expenses, c/o New’s Monticello Funeral Home.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences & info at www.news-monticello.com