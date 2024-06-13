AV Conner, 79, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Metcalfe County Health Care Center in Edmonton, Kentucky.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the son of Ewell B. and Rosa Ellen Tallent Conner.

He was a member of Bright Idea Baptist Church, a farmer, and oil developer, and a former Clinton County Magistrate.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Keith Conner, Kenneth Conner, and Jean Stearns.

He is survived by his children, Laura Smedley of Monticello, Kentucky, Bryan Conner, Arica Collins, both of Albany, Kentucky, Jennifer (Brent) Riley of Louisville, Kentucky, and Leslie (Elton) Caffee of Edmonton, Kentucky; siblings, Gay Davis and Ewell “Bear” Conner, both of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Shannon Lee Portman, Valissa Gay Dobbs, Skylar Muse, Chris Mason-Muse, Devan Riley, Aiden Boles, LeeElla Boles, Layla Caffee, C.J. Caffee, and Autumn Warren; several great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the chapel of the Bright Idea Baptist Church in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Harvey Dicken officiating. Burial followed in the Keith Conner Family Cemetery in Fairland, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.