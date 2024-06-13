Gayron Thrasher, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Elvin and Artie Thrasher, and the husband of the late Esther Thrasher.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Glen Thrasher and Hugh Thrasher.

He owned and operated Thrasher Construction Company since 1974.

He is survived by four sons, Mitchell Thrasher, Rick Thrasher, Mark (Allison) Thrasher, and Chris Thrasher; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Chapel Cemetery or Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

Services were held Friday, June 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home.with Bro. Greg Wells and Bro. James Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.