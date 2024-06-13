Barbara Myers Thair, 65, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2024, at her home in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Myers, Grace Duvall Little; a sister, Lisa Myers Dicken, a brother, Steven Myers.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet Thair (Henry), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Rachel Thair (Flint), of Albany; siblings, Henny (Marie) Myers, John (Margie) Myers, Rhonda (Clayton) Daly, all of Albany, Kathy (Jim) Brumley of Monticello, Kentucky and Susan Madlin, of Cookeville, Tennessee; three grandsons, James Butler, Jayden (Haly) Thair, Erik King; one granddaughter, Alexis Polston; two great-granddaughters, Jaylee and Brinley Thair; special life-long friend, Johnny Thair; special brother-in-law, Donald Dicken.

A private service will be held at a later date.