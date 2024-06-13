Willard R. Brown, 83, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at his home.

He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, in the Cartwright Community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Dorothy Emma Walls, his wife, Barbara Rader Brown; three siblings. He served in the military with the 2nd Armored Division of the US Army.

He was a barber by trade and retired after 36 years from ALCOA and SILGAN Containers. He and his wife also owned and operated two small businesses. He organized and started “Bible Baptist Church” located in Richmond, Indiana.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Scheve of Richmond; granddaughter, Jennifer (Richie) Fralick of Richmond; two great grandchildren, Madison and Cameron; sister, Teresa Tomichael, of Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

The funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home in Richmond, Indiana, with Pastor Jeff Focht officiating. Burial followed in Crown Hill Cemetery.

