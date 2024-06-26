Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrests:

Jack Meredith, 21, of Monticello, was arrested and charged on Saturday, June 22, 2024, for a probation violation. He was arrested by Albany City Police Officer Parker Hickman.

Parker Byrd, 26, of Albany, was arrested on Friday, June 21, 2024. He was charged with fleeing or evading police in the second degree, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphanelia, and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. Byrd was arrested by Albany City Police Officer Wayne Glover.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

