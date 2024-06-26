Kentucky Sports Radio plays at Sulphur Creek

The Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) show crew came to Sulphur Creek Marina for the second straight year for a live remote version of its popular production.

Playing in front of a large crowd inside Mike’s Landing Restaurant and Lounge, the four-man crew, Shannon The Dude, Ryan Lemond, Mario Maitlin (the intern) and Billy Rutledge put on an entertaining three hour program, beginning with the KSR Pre-Show, followed by the two-hour long main KSR production.

KSR founder Matt Jones was absent from the program while vacationing in Europe, as was long-time co-host Drew Franklin, leaving Ryan Lemond to preside as the main host during Friday’s segment.

Several UK fans from Albany and Clinton County made the short trip to Sulphur Creek Marina in Cumberland County, on Dale Hollow Lake, to take in the live remote.