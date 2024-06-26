Angela “Nana” Jean Glass Smith

Angelia “Nana” Jean Glass Smith, 66, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of William “Bill” and Geneva Ruth Norris Glass. She was of the Christian faith, and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Diane Wise and Amelia Smith, and a great grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Smith; children, Karen Spears, Ricky Whitlow, Shawn Whitlow, and Tracey (Donald) Vibbert, all of Burkesville; special son, Thomas (Tiffany) Nance III; special daughter, Kayla Anderson; special niece, Lori Ann; grandchildren, Karynda Stilts, Holten (Taylor) Stilts, Angel (Dakota) Anderson, Halie Julian, Meredith Lynn, Hannah Rubel, Nevin Hicks, Terrance Phillips, Austin White, Ella Whitlow, Phoenix Whitlow, Owen Whitlow, Landon Whitlow, Dashawn Brown, Katelyn (Collin) Richards, Charlie Vibbert and Dalton Vibbert; 19 great-grandchildren; special friend, Marcie Murley.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial followed in the Marrowbone Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Norris-New Funeral Home to help defray final expenses.

