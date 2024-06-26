Carlos Gale Upchurch, 65, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024 at his residence in Monticello,.

He was born in Monticello, Kentucky, the son of Herbie and Ethel (Owens) Upchurch. He attended the Little Community Baptist Church and worked for Triple C Construction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Leacher U. Carter, and brothers, Kay Upchurch, and Larry Upchurch.

He is survived by his children, Chris (Felicia) Upchurch, Misty (Adam) Upchurch; step-son, Jackie Davis, all of Monticello; siblings, Pauline Zizular of Florida, Margie (Jerry) Davis of Ohio, Keith (Margaret) Upchurch, Curtis Upchurch, both of Indiana, Lena Stockett of Tennessee, and Clyde Upchurch of Monticello; grandchildren, Mckenzie, Alexis, Haydon, Bristol, River, Jaclyn, Jordyn, and Kaisean.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. E.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of the New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Tucker officiating. Burial followed in the Elk Springs Cemetery, in Monticello, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and info at www.news-monticello.com