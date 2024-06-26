Nancy “Nanny” Juanita Fudge Graves Denham

Nancy Juanita Fudge Graves Denham, 98, of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024at the Heartford House Hospice Facility.

The Cumberland County, Kentucky, native was the daughter of the late Joe Vennie Fudge and Bessie Francis Rowe Fudge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rollin Earl Graves, and her second husband, Elmer G. Denham; three sisters, Susie Margaree Lewis, Dorothy Geneva Fudge and Nelda Addina Graves; one brother, Joe Preston Fudge; one son-in-law, Dr. William A. Bailey.

She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church. She was Cafeteria Manager at T.C. Cherry Elementary for 31 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne G. Bailey and Beverly G. Greenwald (Norman); five grandchildren, Tracie Unsen (A.J.), Cassandra Petty (Jimmy), Andrea Embry (Brandon), Heather Lewis (Joel) and Norman Greenwald, II; nine great-grandchildren, Britnie Linden, Kaylie Bender, Ashlynn Petty, Jackson Petty, Austin Unsen, Allie Unsen, Kyle Lewis, Caroline Embry and William Embry; one great-great-grandchild, Nash Linden.

The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Grider Memorial Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 1101 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101, Grider Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 629, Burkesville, KY 42717 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com