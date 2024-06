Clinton County Fair Athletic Night winners

Hay Bale Toss:

13yrs-16yrs – Caleb York

16 & Over – Cannon Young

Greased Pig:

4yrs-9yrs – Ty Martin

10yrs-15yrs – Tate Davidson

16 & Over – Andrew Beaty

Blind Run: (each had a male and female winner)

6 & Under – Wilder Shearer and Gracie Pierce

7yrs-11yrs – Gunner Griffin and Tenley Spears/Piper Shearer (tie)

12yrs-16yrs – Brady Watson and Gracie Griffin

17 & Over – Cannon Young and Macy Tucker

40 Yard Dash: (each had a male and female winner)

6 & Under – Jase Hill and Gracie Pierce

7yrs-11yrs – Liam Norris and Tenley Spears

12yrs-16yrs – Kolby Chilton and Haven Starnes

17 & Over – Jacob Cope and Chloe Longwell

100 Yard Dash: (each had a male and female winner)

6 & Under – Jase Hill and Gracie Pierce

7yrs-11yrs – Liam Norris and Piper Shearer

12yrs-16yrs – Kolby Chilton and Sophie Matthews

17 & Over – Jacob Cope and Chloe Longwell

3 Legged Race: (Teams of 2)

6 & Under – Mason Leggit and Braden Liddick

7yrs-11yrs – Bryson Piercey and Colton Hoot

12yrs-16yrs – Jackson Mason and Tristen Rogers

17 & Over – Michael Madison and Brandon Davis

Sack Race: (each had a male and female winner)

6 & Under – Jase Hill and Gracie Pierce

7yrs-11yrs – Cannon Brown and Southern Shearer

12yrs-16yrs – Chasten Poore and William Guffey (tie) and Gracie Griffin and Waverly Guffey (tie)

Match Run:

6 & Under – Braden Liddick

7yrs-11yrs – Brody Mims and Waylon Otto (tie)

12yrs-16yrs – Mason Clark

17 & Over – Annie Henson

Spoon Run: (each had a male and female winner)

6 & Under – Emma Clunie

7yrs-11yrs – Gunner Griffin and Rowan Musk

12yrs-16yrs – Koby Chilton and Waverly Koger

17 & Over – Michael Madison and Macy Tucker

Egg Toss: (Teams)

6 & Under – Gracie Pierce and Jase Hill; Hadley Hay and Emma Clunie (tie)

7yrs-11yrs – Caden Harlan and Bentley Wray; Maddie Witham and Lillie Conner (tie)

12yrs-16yrs – Jackson Mason and Cam Mason

17 & Over – Cannon Young and Titan Moons

Hula Hoop Race: (Teams)

6 & Under – Jaylee Parrigin, Annie Guthrie, Evie Guthrie, Gracie Pierce, Hadley Hay, and Jagger Hay

7yrs-12yrs – Oakley Matthews, Brody Mims, Reif Shafer, Caden Harlan

17 & Over – Noah McCutchen, Matt Duvall, Cannon Young, Kasen Massengale, Jadon Kinney