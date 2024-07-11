Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrest:

Kevan Young, 54, of Albany, was arrested on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Cumberland County.

He was arrested and charged with failure to or improper signal, rear license not illuminated, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance in the first degree, trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving.

Young was lodged in the Adair County Jail.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.