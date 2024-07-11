Latest Google Map image shows progress, route of US 127 project

Progress continues in northern Clinton County and southern Russell County on the construction of the new portion of US 127.

As can be seen in the above image, the new route will join the current US 127 highway in the Aaron Community of Clinton County, then head northwest, passing west of the Wolf Creek Dam and Cumberland River. The new route will see a new bridge cross the Cumberland River in the Swan Pond Bottom Community of Russell County and will join the newly finished portion of US 127 north of that in Russell County.