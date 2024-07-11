Independence Day celebrated all across Clinton County

The reflection off the water last Thursday night made the fireworks display at Trooper Island Youth Camp even more spectacular than many fireworks displays set off on dry land. About 75 campers, along with Kentucky State Police Troopers attending camp that week gathered on the northwest end of the youth camp to enjoy the annual fireworks show. The fireworks were staged from the Trooper Island Barge, Miss Maida. In addition to the campers and Trooper Island staff, the 40 minute show was also enjoyed by a large gathering of boaters on Dale Hollow Lake.

Trooper Island Youth Camp is a 35 acre camp on an island in Dale Hollow Lake in the southwest corner of Clinton County. The camp provides a week-long summer camping experience for approximately 700 youth from across Kentucky each summer.

The Trooper Island Youth Camp program allows the campers to work and play side by side along with Kentucky State Police officers, giving them the opportunity to develop a positive relationship with the law enforcement officers at an early age. Most of the campers who attend the camp each week are from underprivileged homes or are considered “at risk” due to their environments.

Among the activities that campers enjoy during their experience at Trooper Island Youth Camp include: archery, swimming (both beginning and advanced), kayaking, fishing, American Sign Language, nature education, shooting range and general recreation.

Below, the Cartwright Community of Clinton County was lit up as well on Thursday as Thunder Over Cartwright celebrated the Fourth of July with a 25 plus minute show. Cars were lined up along the side of KY Hwy. 90 and people in lawn chairs filled the parking lots up at Stony Point Baptist Church.