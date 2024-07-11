Johnie Davis Humphrey “Nana” Hickman, 74, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Eddie and Josie Davis Humphrey.

She was of the Christian faith and worked for Bob Evans.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Eston Humphrey, maternal grandparents, John Robert Davis and Pauline Davis Day.

She is survived by her mother, Josie Davis Humphrey; daughter, Regena (Jeff) Cook; sons, Parker (Amanda) Hickman, Nathan (Christina Graves) Hickman; special daughter, Lisa Muse, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren; Dusty (Taylor) Hickman, Isaac (Amanda) Hickman, Lexus Hickman, Byron Groce; great-grandchildren, Kimber Smith, Chandler Smith, and Braxton Hickman.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating. Burial followed in the Grider Memorial Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, was in charge of arrangements.