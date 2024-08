Clarence Brown, 67, of Pall Mall, Tennessee, was traveling North on KY Hwy. 1076 in Clinton County when reports said he crossed the center line and his vehicle struck another vehicle driven by Freddie Crewitt, of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott. Kentucky State Police was assisted on the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Albany Fire Department, Clinton County EMS and the Coroner’s office.