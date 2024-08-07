Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrests:

Joey Duvall, 44, of Albany, was arrested on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police in the first degree (on foot), wanton endangerment in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. He was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Clifton Carter, 35, of Albany, was arrested and charged on Friday, August 2, 2024, with flagrant non support. He was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

