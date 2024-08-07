New weather monitoring station at Clinton County Schools enhances student, community safety

Clinton County School District has taken a significant step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, athletes, and faculty by installing two advanced weather monitoring stations.

These new additions are set to provide real-time weather data and forecasts, enhancing the preparedness and safety protocols of the school and the wider community.

Clinton County Schools Facilities Director Todd Messer emphasized the importance of these installations.

“In sports, especially in our region, weather can change rapidly. Having access to accurate, real-time weather data is crucial for the safety of our athletes,” Messer told the Clinton County News last week. “The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature station, in particular, will help us monitor heat stress levels and prevent heat-related illnesses.”

The first of these installations, a Weatherstem station, has been strategically placed at the school’s football field. This state-of-the-art weather monitoring system is equipped to provide comprehensive real-time data on various weather conditions including temperature, humidity, wind speed, and precipitation.

The second installation, a satellite Wet Bulb Globe Temperature station, has been installed at the soccer field. This station is specifically designed to measure heat stress in direct sunlight, taking into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover (solar radiation).

These installations are part of a broader initiative by the school to prioritize safety, especially for student athletes who are often exposed to extreme weather conditions during outdoor activities.

The data from these stations will help coaches and trainers make informed decisions about practice schedules and game times, ensuring that activities are held under safe environmental conditions.

In addition to being of benefit to the staff and student body of Clinton County Schools, the data and live-stream view is also available to the public.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our students, staff and the community,” said Will Oberschlake with Weatherstem . “The new WeatherSTEM and Wet Bulb Globe Temperature stations will provide the necessary data to make informed decisions and keep everyone safe. We are also excited that this information will be available to the public, fostering a greater sense of community awareness and preparedness.”

The real-time data and forecasts generated by these stations can be accessed through the dedicated web address: clinton.weatherstem.com.

This online platform will allow parents, students, and community members to stay informed about current weather conditions and receive timely updates and alerts.

The installation of the Weatherstem and Wet Bulb Globe Temperature stations marks a significant advancement in the school district’s safety measures. It underscores Clinton County School’s commitment to leveraging technology to create a safer and more informed environment for its community.

As weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, these systems will serve as vital tools in safeguarding the well-being of students, faculty, and the broader community.