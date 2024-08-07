Corridor sale sees busy beautiful weekend

The U.S. 127 Corridor Sale had plenty of good weather to get people out and about for deals all weekend long. Above, Daniel and Carolyn Smith of Byrdstown, Tennessee, searched around in the Snow Community for a metal rooster. Smith said he wanted to get one for his wife and they left with exactly that. Below left, Adam and Patti Upchurch have been set up at the 127 Sale for several years. Patti Upchurch said she enjoys meeting new people and people from all over come back every year to visit. The Upchurchs had bbq along with several families set up at their location. Below right, Piper, Wilder and Southern Shearer were on hand making fresh lemonade during the 127 Sale on Thursday of last week.