Clinton County Sheriff announces staff cutbacks

Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum, via the sheriff’s office Facebook page, announced last Thursday, August 1 that there will be a reduction in deputies for his office, apparently due to lack of funding for the officers.

The announcement came one day following a special called meeting of the Clinton County Fiscal Court, where the magistrates, on a split decision, opted not to renew assistance funding in the amount of $106,000 per year, which had been paid in quarterly installments of $26,500.

(Details of the fiscal court meeting can be found beginning on page 1.)

Although the sheriff did voice disappointment, he noted in his approximate seven minute address online there was “no blame given,” prior to explaining the issue at hand.

He said in 2023, the fiscal court was presented a proposal to provide $106,500 in quarterly payments to provide service that has never happened before, 24 hour patrol.

The sheriff said he had worked very hard to create community partnerships with the city and county government, adding it was “very hard for me to cut those three positions.”

(Later, in an updated announcement via Facebook, it was announced two positions–those of deputies–had been cut.)

Sheriff Marcum did not directly fault anyone, saying he was grateful for what (the county) did for the department, and for the time they gave it (assistance), “I am thankful.”

He continued, “However, it did not happen this time and, because of that, cuts had to be made. I don’t have any words to express but “I’m sad, it bothers me.”

He gave a quote from someone who once said, “It’s easy to be the king when the kingdom is at peace, but difficult when the kingdom is at war.”

The sheriff said the citizens deserve 24 hour patrol, the best that the county has to offer.

Marcum said in the address that the call volume at times was backed up to five calls deep, with still other people calling for assistance. “We have taken narcotics off the street…and seized drugs, vehicles and weapons.

“We have fought tooth and nail to keep people safe…they deserve better than this, you deserve better,” the sheriff continued, saying his office was only trying to make it better now than ever before.

Marcum said he has followed in the footsteps of a great man (former sheriff) Jeff Vincent, whom he said taught him much about being a sheriff, but told him in the end, “You will have to do things your way.”

Sheriff Marcum said the original sheriff’s office budget was $400,000 a year, and said, “Why did we ask for extra assistance?”

He said the annual budget amount is the “bare minimum.”

He then noted the actual constitutional duties of a sheriff, those included collecting taxes, doing services for the fiscal court and courts of justice and so forth.

Marcum said basically a sheriff’s office could be an eight hour job as minimally required, but “that is not Ricky Marcum.”

He noted again his gratefulness for his friends, including those in county government. “They (fiscal court) said the cuts were made because there is no money, and I respect them for that.”

The sheriff said in the meantime, his office would provide the best service they can, and noted he has already spoken with the Kentucky State Police Post Commander, requesting extra help from KSP officers due to the cutback in local deputies.

The sheriff held out hope for the future, saying he hoped they can come back at a meeting place and work out something for the future. “Things happen here in Clinton County that happen everyplace else,” he added.

“I want to be up front and clear with people. I don’t want to create panic or create friction,” Sheriff Marcum stressed.