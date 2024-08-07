Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Meet the Bulldogs this Thursday

With football 2024 just around the corner (see below), this week will being the traditional Meet the Bulldogs event for the gridiron Dawgs.

This year’s Meet the Bulldogs will be featured this Thursday evening, August 8, at the high school.

The introductions get underway with the CCHS Band at 6:00 p.m., followed by bringing on the cheerleaders for introductions and concluding with meeting the players and coaches who will be wearing the blue and white uniforms for this soon to start 2024 campaign.

School starts, let the games begin!

The new school year got underway this week (hence, the big yellow buses and increased traffic in the mornings and afternoons), and with the sports activities is not far behind.

Golf Dawg and Lady Golf Dawg matches are well underway already with both squads having already completed a couple of matches.

The Lady Golf Dawgs will take on York Institute this Thursday at Dale Hollow Lake State Park Golf Course, while the boys will also be hosting York on Thursday at Dale Hollow as well as Cumberland County in a three-way match.

The Bulldogs will hit the gridiron for the first football game of the season Friday, August 23, when they travel to Gainesboro, Tennessee to take on Jackson County in a contest with a scheduled 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

The first home game for Clinton County comes the following Friday when the Dawgs play host to neighboring Wayne County on Bulldog Field.

Kickoff for that contest is also slated for 7:00 p.m.

CCHS Athletic Director Darrell Thompson has confirmed to us that a boys’ soccer team will be fielded this year as enough interest was apparently seen to warrant putting a program back in place.

The Soccer Dawgs will play their first match on Saturday, August 17, against Russellville, in an event being hosted by Barren County High School. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

On the girl’s side, soccer action will see the Lady Dawgs open their season Monday, August 12, in a home match against Pulaski County. The season opener is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Moving indoors for the fall sports lineup, the Volley Dawgs will get their season underway on Thursday, August 15, when they play host to McCreary Central at the Lindle Castle Gymnasium.

The first match is set to get underway at 6:00 p.m.

We are putting the Fall Preview special section together, which will give everyone an up-close look at the players, coaches and schedules in store for this fall athletic season at Clinton County High School.

How’s that for a fast start to the sports season?