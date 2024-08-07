Robert Dale “Bob” Passeretti, 78, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Nick and Rose Pearl Passeretti.

He is survived by his children, Eve Dykstra, of Northwest Indiana, and Greg Passeretti, of Port Huron, Michigan, and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com