Fiscal court approves tax rates, re-visits medical cannabis business issue

Clinton Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting Thursday, August 15, with five of six magistrates present.

Although the meeting was brief, lasting only about 20 minutes, several issues, including approving tax rates and re-visiting the medical cannabis business issue were discussed and/or voted on.

Court members first acknowledged receiving the treasurer’s report and proceeded to approve the monthly report on a motion by Magistrate Gary Ferguson, with all voting yes.

Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn made the motion to approve claims and bills, which also passed by unanimous vote.

A total of four cash transfers totaling $120,000 were approved, all from the Occupational Fund–all on separate motions, including $30,000 each to the jail and ambulance checking accounts on motions by Magistrates Jason Pitman and Terry Buster; $40,000 to the general fund on a motion by Magistrate Tony Delk, and $20,000 to the 911 checking account on a motion by Magistrate Ferguson.

The court also approved three separate tax rates, including two taxing district rates, as well as the County Tax rate for the upcoming year.

Magistrate Terry Buster made the motion to take the 4% compensating rate for the county this year, setting the property tax rate at 6.40 cents per $100 assessed value.

Taxes on watercraft and motor vehicles will be 7.80.

The property tax rate is estimated to bring in $297,502 in revenue, while the motor vehicle rate is estimated to bring in $61,734 and watercraft to bring in $9,319.

The court also approved the rates set by the Clinton County Board of Health at 3.5 cents per $100 assessed value and the Clinton County Soil Conservation District rate of 1.80, also the compensating rate allowed by the state.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Ferguson, then approved second and final reading of the closing of Glidewell Road, which is located in the fourth magisterial district.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig then announced that former Occupational Tax Officer Noah Stockton had taken another position elsewhere and recommended that Makayla Myers be hired to fill the OTO vacancy, part-time at $14.50 per hour.

A motion was made by Magistrate Ferugson, seconded by Magistrate Lowhorn, to appoint Myers, which passed unanimously.

The court then considered a requested to close a small portion of the Ronnie Pitman Road–containing 0.16 mile–and appointed viewers to view the road, including Magistrates Lowhorn, Buster and the County Road Foreman.

Judge Craig then said the county had originally requested $700,000 in discretionary road funds from the state, but only one road had been approved, that being the Joyce Conner road, with cost repairs being $25,000.

A motion by Magistrate Pitman was made and passed to accept the amount for the aforesaid road, but the judge told court members they should get in contact with their state representative and others to try and get more help with funding for needed road projects locally.

Judge Craig then again brought up the cannabis dispensary business issue the court had previously voted to allow, asking them “is this still what you want?”

He said the county would have to draw up an ordinance either way, either allowing such a business, or banning such a business in the county.

Magistrate Delk, who was one of three court members to earlier vote to allow such businesses in the county, said, “I’m against pot…but if a doctor with a degree prescribes (something) that helps prolong life, who am I so say no?”

Magistrate Buster, who also voted in favor of allowing such businesses, noted to those present that there are only 48 such dispensaries in the state, and further, only four in this entire region. He noted with those numbers, there would probably never be one permitted in Clinton County anyway.

County Attorney Michael Rains told the court that each county has to vote on the issue, either way, for or against.

Magistrate Delk asked, “What role do we (fiscal court) play?” and indicated he would like more time to think about it.

Rains said the court still had until January to have an ordinance, either for or against, in place, thus the magistrates decided to take some time to study the issue and it was tabled to the September regular meeting.

Attorney Rains said after the meeting that doctors would probably not have a direct input, but rather the business itself who receives a permit to dispense the medical cannabis.

Jailer Bruce Stearns was then asked to present to the court his request for additional cameras to be placed in parts of the jail that are not currently covered.

A jail inspector had recommended the cameras, but did not make the request mandatory.

Stearns said five cameras could be purchased for $2,000 total, and told the court where they would be used if installed. Currently the facility has 12 working cameras in place.

The judge recommended Stearns contact the jail inspector to see if the additional cameras are definitely needed prior to the county taking final action.

The jailer also presented his monthly report, noting the food budget was under by $650 the past month, a positive for the jail. He said everything else was going alright and inmates were still picking up litter along county roadways.

Emergency Management Director Lucas Abner then gave the EMS report, saying the billing agency had collected $69,515 for the ambulance service over the past month.

Abner also noted work on tower one was completed and it was up and running, creating much better reception for law enforcement. Currently they are working on repairs to help the fire department reception as well.

Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum also told the court there has been a recent influx of parole violations and his department is also working on a string of trailer thefts that he said are likely due to drugs.

Anyone with information on the trailer thefts, or any criminal activity, may contact the sheriff’s office, anonymously.

The judge then opened the floor for public comment or questions, and although the courtroom was filled with spectators, no comments were made prior to a call for adjournment.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, September 19, at 5 p.m.