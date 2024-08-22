Latham heads to All ‘A’ State

Ali Latham will take her game to the All “A” Classic State Tournament on Sunday, September 8, at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky.

Latham is the daughter of Lou and Wendy Latham.

She was the second lowest individual in Monday’s regional match with a 56 at Kentucky Hills Golf Course in Summershade, Kentucky.

“Alli’s work ethic and determination in the game of golf is a reflection of her character as a student athlete,” Head Girls’ Golf Coach Sarah Beth Guffey said. “ She woks daily to improve not just her game, but give her best in all she does, and it is reflected in all her accomplishments both on and off the course. Advancing to the state tournament gives this program an opportunity to compete at one of the highest levels of high school athletics.“