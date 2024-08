City of Albany employees were busy Monday morning hanging string lights on Cross Street near the Foothills Building, giving the area a more festive appearance.

The Albany Hometown Revitalization group is planning a free concert Saturday, August 31, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at the Foothills Building across from the Clinton County Courthouse. The concert will feature acoustic artist Micheall Reed performing classic hits from the 1960s and 70s.