Anthony Byers, 40, of Albany, Kentrucky, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

He is survived by his mother, Dawn Catron; his father and step-mother: Weldon and Marilyn Byers; one daughter, Alexis Byers; five siblings. Rodney (Angela) Byers, Michelle (John) Roberts, Jennifer (Clay) Proffitt, Rachaelle (Justin) Shelton, Christy (Ronnie) Sidwell; one grandchild:, Armani Johnson; special friend, Brooke Byers; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Augusrt 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England, Bro. Mike Huffaker, and Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Burial followed in Cartwright Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky.