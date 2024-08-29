Alvin “Ed” Thrasher, 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the Medical Center of Albany.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carlie Thrasher; two siblings, Carla Thrasher Hillard and Ronnie Thrasher.

He is survived by his mother, Paula Thrasher; his fiancé, Donna Smith; two sisters, Geneva (Bob) Jones and Alvina Thrasher; one brother, Randell Thrasher.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.