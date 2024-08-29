Charles Ray Winston “Ike” Pace, 50, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was the son of Merle Travis Coe and Marilyn Pace Hayes. He was of the Christian faith, and worked for Tyson.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Stella Pace; aunt, Louise Cary and Edna Lou Kirk; aunt and uncle, Ollie and Preston Norris; uncles, Junior Pace, Malcolm Kirk.

He is survived by his step-father, Donald Hayes; mother, Marilyn Pace Hayes, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; wife, Kimberly Hill; children, Samara Pace, Tiarra Pace, all of Monticello, Kentucky; special uncle, Grundy Pace of Tennessee, special aunts; Sandra Pace of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Freda Pace of Indiana; sisters, Martina (Curt) Rozean of Springfield, Missouri, India (Darren) Blankenship of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Sierra (Darren) Grayum of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Mary Hayes of Burkesville, Kentucky, Melissa (Innoscent) Malik of Texas; grandchild, Renesmae Hill; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, in Burkesville Kentucky, with Sister Sandra Pace officiating.

Burial followed in the Davis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements.