Jane Clementine Pritchard Asberry, 89, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Livingston Regional Hospital.

She was born November 23, 1934 in Parker, Tennessee, the daughter of Jerry Keaton Pritchard and Mary E. Smith Pritchard.

She was a member of Maupin Methodist Church, an employee at Subway, and a former garment factory employee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Mary Pritchard; husband, Howard Asberry; brothers, Amber, Odell, Clyde, William and Lewis Pritchard.

She is survived by two sons, Michael W. (Tammy) Asberry and Charlie K. (Shirley) Asberry; grandchildren, Elizabeth Barber, Christopher Asberry, Whitney Lea Henderson and Jeremiah K. Asberry; great-grandchildren, Koleson Henderson, Baker K. Asberry, Aiden Barber, Gracie Asberry and Jane Asberry; sisters, Nellie Armstrong, Betty (Hack) Beaty; brother Earl (Martha) Pritchard; other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., from Maupin Church with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. The burial was in Maupin Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.brownfuneralchapel.com. Special care provided by Brown Funeral Chapel of Byrdstown, Tennessee.