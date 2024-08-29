Darwin Lee Shelley, 80, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2024, at the Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of James Melvin and Velma Lee Smith Shelley.

He was a charter member of Twin Lakes Fellowship Church in Albany, former truck driver, bus driver, and owner of Shelley’s Metal Sales in Static, Tennessee, for over 38 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis Shelley and Murl Shelley; infant sister, Priscilla Shelley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dester and Louiza Masiongale; sisters-in-law, Patricia Shelley, Wyncie Shelley and Linda Alley.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Faye Masiongale Shelley; brothers, Bro. Donnie Shelley and Johnny (Shirley) Shelley, both of Albany; sister, Phyllis (Bro. C. W.) Riley of Texas; brothers-in-law, Wayne (Kay) Masiongale, Roger Masiongale; sister-in-law, Brenda (Lyle) Scott, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. C.D.T. at the Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Michael Riddle officiating. Burial followed in the Mullins Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church Building Fund or Gospel Christian Academy in his memory.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.