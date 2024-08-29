Clinton man killed in Green County collision

A Clinton County man died on Saturday, August 17, from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident in Green County, according to news reports.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal collision that occurred on US 68.

According to KSP Post 15, at approximately 8:53 a.m., Troopers responded to the scene of the crash near Pleasant Run Church Road.

Preliminary reports said 40 year old Anthony Byers of Albany was driving westbound when his 2009 Chevy Cobalt crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Derrell Rakes, 39, of Greensburg, head-on.

Byers was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner. Rakes was transported to Taylor County Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Troopers from KSP Post 15 were assisted at the scene by the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Fire and EMS, Rescue Squad and Coroner’s Office.

The investigation was led by the Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia.

(Funeral arrangements for Byers were made through Talbott Funeral Home and a complete death notice can be found elsewhere this week.)