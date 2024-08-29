Gun shot wounds result in death of Albany man Saturday

On Saturday, August 24, the Kentucky State Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Clinton County.

The call came in from Clinton County Dispatch at 11:33 a.m.

A press release issued by KSP said KSP Troopers and detectives responded to a residence on Wolf River Dock Road. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department held the scene until KSP arrived.

According to KSP, preliminary investigation revealed Wesley Russell, 51, of Albany, was found with multiple gunshots wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott.

Russell, along with his wife, Mary Russell, 48, of Albany, had been involved in a domestic violence incident according to the press release.

Mary Russell was transported to the Med Center Albany and treated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisting on the scene.