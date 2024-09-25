Rollercoaster Yard Sale is first weekend in October

Clinton Countians who will again be looking to bargain hunt, or sell their own items at bargain prices will have yet another chance in just one week, as the annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale will roll through the area.

Now it its 39th year, the Rollercoaster Sale will be held over a three-day period, Thursday through Saturday, October 3-5. The event is billed as the oldest and most authentic yard sale in the region.

The Rendezvous with Heritage on the Cordell Hull Highway, as it is sometimes called, runs from Cave City, Kentucky, through Tennessee around Dale Hollow Lake and back to Glasgow, Kentucky, for a total of approximately 150 miles.

The three day grass roots extravaganza features yard sales, crafts, antiques, handcrafted quilts, produce, southern foods, BBQ, entertainment, souvenirs, flea markets, parks and recreation areas, historic sites, and much more.

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale will feature bargains galore in parts of both southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

Vendors will be set up along the route, including residences, parks, and roadside spots in the Albany and Clinton County area throughout the weekend sale.

Local residents should be mindful that although the Rollercoaster Sale does not bring in as many travelers as the 127 Yard Sale, the roadways in the city and county will have extra traffic and an upswing in visitors and bargain hunters throughout the weekend.

Drivers are urged to slow down a little while traveling–as school will also be in session in the first two days of the sale–and show courtesy to the visitors who bring in extra business and revenue to our area next weekend.

For more local event information pertaining to the annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale, contact the Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce by calling 606-387-2051 or online at www.albany-clintonchamber.com.

For information about the Rollercoaster sale in general, including events that will be taking place in area locations, you may visit their Rollercoaster Yard Sale on Facebook.