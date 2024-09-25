Local farmers bring livestock to Extension Office for show and tell

The Albany Elementary and the Clinton County Middle School Gifted and Talented, along with 4-H home school students, visited the Clinton County Extension Office on September 18, to participate in an interactive visit with local farmers and 4-H/FFA members.

Students were able to learn about farm animals including pigs, turkeys, goats, rabbits, chickens, and cows.

In addition to learning about the animals, students learned the important role each animal plays in our nation’s agricultural industry.

Lessons included learning about everything from how to handle eggs to full grown livestock, along with agriculture machinery, as shown in the top photo.

Products the animals produced were sampled by the students.

In the middle photo, Ethan Daniels brought one of his pigs to show off to students on Wednesday of last week.

Below, Sarah Wilson-Browning brought several goals for students to learn about and to pet during farm day held at the Extension Office on Wednesday of last week.