Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs are back on the field for Friday Night Lights

After a week off in the schedule, our Bulldogs return to the gridiron this Friday night.

The Dawgs will travel west for a couple of hours to Brownsville to take on the Wildcats of Edmonson County.

Coming off the impressive 50-8 win over Jenkins High School a couple of weeks ago, Friday night’s matchup with the Wildcats will pit our 1-3 record against the Wildcats’ 3-2 mark this season.

The Wildcats, also a 2A squad that competes in the 2nd District (Clinton competes in District 3), are coming off a 48-14 victory over Ohio County this past Friday night.

Last year’s matchup between the Dawgs and Wildcats saw Clinton come away with a 26-12 victory.

Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:00 p.m.

Golf ends its seasons

Both the Lady Golf Dawgs and the Golf Dawgs ended the 2024 season this week with play in the Regional Tournament at Bowling Green’s Indian Hills Country Club.

Junior Golf Dawg Blaine Melton finished Monday’s regional round with a team low score of 78 and was tied for a spot to advance to the KHSAA State Golf Tournament.

Melton fell short in a playoff for the state tournament berth. Congrats to Blaine on a fantastic showing in Monday’s regional.

Only one senior competed on this year’s Golf Dawgs squad, with Nick Poore having a good year on the links.

The Lady Golf Dawgs are led by two juniors, while the Golf Dawgs had six juniors following Poore’s lead.

Volleyball continues

The Volley Dawgs are on the court five times this week. Following Tuesday’s match with Monroe County, they will hit the road for matches at Metcalfe County this Thursday, then back to Metcalfe on Saturday for a three-match day in the Metcalfe County Fest at the Net event.

Clinton is slated to face Butler County, Franklin-Simpson and John Harden in that day-long volleyball festival.

Soccer continues through early October

The Soccer Dawgs will head to Russell County this Thursday to take on the Lakers while the Lady Dawgs traveled to Jackson County, Tennessee, on Monday, then hosted Whitley County Tuesday before traveling to Allen County-Scottsville Thursday, then returning home on Monday, September 30, to host the Scotties of Glasgow.

Regular season comes to an end on Tuesday, October 1, with the Lady Dawgs playing Wayne County in an away match.

Post season play begins the following week for both squads with district tournament competition.

Cross Country runs to Columbia

The Runnin’ Dawgs Cross Country team will travel to Columbia this Thursday to compete in the Adair Indian Trails meet.

Busy times indeed for all of our fall athletes, but fall will be over before we know it. Get out and support our athletes every chance you get.