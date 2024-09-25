Golf teams end seasons

CCHS Lady Golf Dawg Sophie Matthews watches her chip shot fly toward the cup on the first green at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Golf Course. The Lady Golf Dawgs were competing against the Lady Indians of Adair County.

CCHS Golf Dawg Elijah Oesterreicher put a smooth roll on this putt on the first green at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Golf Course during a recent match against the Pulaski Southwestern Warriors.

Clinton County High School Lady Golf Dawg Coach Sarah Beth Guffey gives the Lady Golf Dawgs a pre-match pep talk during a recent match against Adair County at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Golf Course.

Clinton County High School Golf Dawg Coach Spencer Parrigin, right, held a pre-match meeting recently with his Golf Dawg team members and the visiting Southwestern Warriors golf team. In addition to handing out starting hole assignments and score cards, he explained course rules and match rules to the visiting Southwestern players.