Wesley Walter Brock, 64, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024 at his residence in Wayne County, Kentucky.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Walter and Margie (Asher) Brock.

He was a member of the Monticello Church of Christ, and worked as a Certified Mechanic at the Cincinnati-Convington Airport,.

He is survived by his mother, Margie Asher Brock of Williamsburg, Kentucky; wife, Karen Brock; sisters, Carolyn Muncy, Marylin (Richard) Barger, both of Williamsburg, Kentucky; brother, Clinton (Kristin) Brock of Georgetown, Kentucky.

The memorial service was held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. E.D.T. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo and Bro. Jamie Brunk officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the American Cancer Society in honor of Wesley Brock.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and information at www.news-monticello.com