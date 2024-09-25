Eva Carolyn Craig Farthing, 97, a Clinton County native, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Sam and Rose Muncie Craig.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Charles Farthing; two sons, Jack Charles Farthing and Jim McKinley Farthing; one grandson, Tab Lee Farthing; six brothers, J.R. Craig, Joe Craig, David Craig, Keith Craig, Bobby Hugh Craig and Samuel Craig; four sisters, Bercie Stockton, Edith Ann Guffey, Ina Jean Guffey, and Janet “Sissy” Craig.

Survivors include one son, Jerry Sam (Connie) Farthing of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Mike Wilson officiating. Burial followed in the Shawnee Run Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Pointe 1375 Perryville Road, Danville, KY 40422 and Heritage Hospice, 120 Enterprise Drive, Danville, KY 40422.

To share your memories or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.alexanderandroyalty.com.

Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services were in charge of arrangements.