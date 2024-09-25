Opal Talbott, 102, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2024, at her residence.

During WWII, she worked on the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Martha Jane Talbott, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Nola Talbott; four brothers, James Talbott, Joe Talbott, Clayton Talbott, and Clemmon Talbott; one nephew, Lionel Talbott.

She is survived by three nephews, Greg (Vivian) Talbott, Morris (Rebecca) Talbott, Max (Barbara) Talbott; two nieces, Tina (John) McWilliams, and Jenny Talbott; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2024, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Roger Jones and Bro. Phillip Nevius officiating. Burial will follow in Peolia Cemetery

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2024, until time of the service at the funeral home.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, is in charge or arrangements.